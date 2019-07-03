NYC scores 3 second-half goals, beats Sounders 3-0

Seattle Sounders' Henry Wingo runs with the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New York City FC Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders's Alex Roldan (16) and New York City's Maximiliano Moralez vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei deflects a shot on the goal as teammate Xavier Arreaga (25) and New York City's Ismael Tajouri (29) watch during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders's Justin Dhillon (99) and New York City's Ronald Matarrita (22) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders's Justin Dhillon, left, jumps up to head the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New York City FC Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

New York City's Ronald Matarrita (22) keeps the ball in bounds during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Maximiliano Moralez, JesÃºs Medina and Ebenezer Ofori scored second-half goals and New York City FC beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Wednesday night.

New York (7-1-8) stretched its club-record unbeaten streak to 12 league games. Moralez has a goal or an assist in seven straight games, totaling six goals and eight assists since May 4.

Moralez gave NYC a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute when his deflected shot bounced over goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Medina made it 2-0 in the 77th with an easy redirection for his first goal of the season and Ofori sent in a 35-yard shot 10 minutes later.

NYC has 12 goals in its past three games.

Seattle (8-5-5) has lost four of its past five games. Seattle's best scoring chance came on Jordy Delem's header off the crossbar in the 85th.