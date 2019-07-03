Acquitted Navy SEAL thanks Fox News, Trump for their support
SAN DIEGO -- The decorated Navy SEAL who was acquitted of murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive in Iraq thanked Fox News, President Donald Trump and two congressmen for their support during his trial.
Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher also told Fox & Friends on Wednesday he feels "blessed to have the support that I had this whole time from the country and from the troops."
Asked what his message might be to future Navy SEALS, Gallagher said "loyalty is a trait that seems to be lost."
The same military jurors who acquitted Gallagher Tuesday will now deliberate his punishment for the single charge on which he was convicted: posing with the militant's corpse.
___
Melley contributed from Los Angeles.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.