Mets beat Yankees 4-2 in Subway Series opener

New York Mets' starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

New York Mets' J.D. Davis hits a home run in the sixth inning of an interleague baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Michael Conforto hit a two-run double that snapped an eighth-inning tie and lifted the New York Mets over the Yankees 4-2 Tuesday night in their Subway Series opener at Citi Field.

J.D. Davis homered and delivered a tying double to help the Mets rally in the eighth for the second consecutive game.

The Yankees did not hit a home run for the first time in 32 games, ending their record streak.

The Yankees had their five-game winning streak stopped and lost for only the second time in their past 15.

Seth Lugo (4-2) worked a hitless eighth and Edwin DÃ­az got three outs to earn his 18th save in 22 attempts.

Zack Wheeler struck out eight over 6 1/3 solid innings for the Mets, who play their crosstown rivals for the final time this season Wednesday night.

Adam Ottavino (3-3) took the loss, working a 1/3 of an inning and allowing two hits and two earned runs.

RAYS 6, ORIOLES 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Charlie Morton struck out six straight batters and a season-high 12 overall, and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.

Morton (9-2) pitched seven innings, giving up four hits and a walk.

Brandon Lowe had a homer among his three hits and drove in two for the Rays before leaving the game in the sixth with a leg contusion. Avisail Garcia had a two-run single and Tommy Pham added a two-run double.

Asher Wojciechowski, making his first start for Baltimore, pitched into the sixth inning, giving up four runs and five hits while striking out six.

Chris Davis' sixth home run accounted for the only run off Morton. Chance Sisco hit a two-run homer off reliever Chaz Roe in the ninth for Baltimore's final two runs.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 0

ATLANTA -- Aaron Nola pitched eight innings, Jay Bruce hit a two-run double and Philadelphia spoiled Dallas Keuchel's home debut with Atlanta.

Nola (7-2) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked three in his second consecutive scoreless outing. He threw a career-high 117 pitches before HÃ©ctor Neris finished for his 17th save in 19 chances, striking out the side.

The second-place Phillies, winners of six of eight, trimmed the Braves' NL East lead to 4Â½ games in front of the seventh sellout at SunTrust Park this season.

Keuchel (1-2) allowed five hits in seven innings in his third start with the Braves.

RED SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 6

TORONTO -- David Price pitched six innings to win his fifth straight decision, Rafael Devers homered twice and matched his career-high with six RBI, and Boston snapped a three-game losing streak.

Christian VÃ¡zquez had a homer among his three hits and Mookie Betts had two singles, walked twice, and scored three runs for the Red Sox. Devers finished 4 for 5.

Price (6-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. He walked a season-high four.

Trent Thornton (2-6) allowed career worsts of seven runs and 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

REDS 5, BREWERS 4, 11 INNINGS

CINCINNATI -- Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 31st homer for Milwaukee, but Yasiel Puig homered to start Cincinnati's comeback and scored the winning run in the 11th inning, ending the Brewers' streak of six straight wins at Great American Ball Park.

Corbin Burnes (1-4) gave up a two-out single to Puig in the 11th, and Jose Iglesias singled to right. Puig continued home when Yelich's throw to the infield bounced away for an error.

Raisel Iglesias (2-7) retired the side in order in the top of the inning.

Eric Thames and Mike Moustakas also homered for the Brewers. Eugenio Suarez had a two-run homer in the first for the Reds.

NATIONALS 3, MARLINS 2

WASHINGTON -- Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings on an emotional night, Trea Turner doubled home the winning run in the ninth as Washington beat Miami.

Yan Gomes reached on an error with one out in the ninth. With two outs, Turner doubled off Jose Quijada (0-2) and Gomes raced home.

A former teammate and close friend of Tyler Skaggs, Corbin wore Skaggs No. 45 rather than his own No. 46. He allowed a run on six hits and struck out seven without a walk.

Sean Doolittle (5-2) pitched one inning for the win in a game that was delayed 76 minutes by rain in the third inning.

Juan Soto hit a two-run homer and a triple for the Nationals, who have won six of seven.

ASTROS 9, ROCKIES 8

DENVER -- Yuli Gurriel homered twice and drove in four runs to lead Houston over Colorado.

Jose Altuve had four hits and Gurriel and George Springer finished with three hits as the Astros won their fourth straight.

Houston rallied from an 8-5 deficit in the seventh. Gurriel's two-run homer off of reliever Jake McGee (0-1) capped a four-run inning that was started by three straight doubles.

Gurriel also homered in the second inning and doubled home a run in the third.

Will Harris (3-1) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth to get the win and Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

INDIANS 9, ROYALS 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jake Bauers matched a career high with four hits while driving in three runs and the Cleveland bullpen bailed Trevor Bauer out of a late jam in a win over Kansas City.

Bauer (7-6) worked six innings and allowed 11 hits and five earned runs, striking out six.

Most of Cleveland's damage came against Jakob Junis (4-8), who matched a season high by allowing six earned runs over 4 2/3 innings.

The only bright spots for the Royals were Jorge Soler and Adalberto Mondesi. Soler's towering solo home run in the second traveled an estimated 451 feet, while Mondesi trumpeted his return from the injured list with a two-run homer in the fifth.

PIRATES 5, CUBS 1

PITTSBURGH -- Adam Frazier hit a three-run home run after a long rain delay to lead Pittsburgh past Chicago.

Frazier finished 4 for 4 and scored three runs as the Pirates won for the ninth time in 13 games.

Kyle Hendricks (7-6) ran into early trouble, giving up two runs in three innings with a walk and four strikeouts as Chicago dropped its third straight.

Clay Holmes (1-0) worked two scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Starling Marte had two hits for the Pirates and Josh Bell picked up his major-league leading 78th RBI on a sacrifice fly.

