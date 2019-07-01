Judge: Andy Warhol didn't violate Prince picture copyright

NEW YORK -- A judge says Andy Warhol transcended a photographer's copyright by transforming a picture of a vulnerable and uncomfortable Prince into an artwork that made the singer an "iconic, larger-than-life figure."

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl (KOH-tohl) in Manhattan ruled Monday.

The case tested whether the legendary late artist made fair use of a 1981 picture of the famed late singer when he created a series of 16 artworks that became known as the "Prince Series."

Koeltl says Warhol changed the picture so much that his artworks reflect the opposite mood of the photo taken by photographer Lynn Goldsmith.

Goldsmith, a pioneering photographer known for unique portraits of famous musicians, claims a 2016 publication of the Warhol artwork destroyed a high-profile licensing opportunity. Her lawyer promises to appeal.