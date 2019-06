Suarez homers early, Reds hold on for 8-6 win over Cubs

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez, left, is tagged out by Chicago Cubs second baseman Daniel Descalso, right, after sliding past the base and turning for third on a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward (22) is congratulated in the dugout after his three-run home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward leaps at the wall to catch a ball off the bat of Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez, left, reacts after being tagged out by Chicago Cubs second baseman Daniel Descalso, right, turning to third on a double, during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Phillip Ervin follows through on an RBI-single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (28) follows through on a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester (34) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez hits a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez, right, reacts in the dugout following a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. Reds Derek Dietrich, left, looks on. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Eugenio Suarez ended his slump with Cincinnati's longest homer of the season, Anthony DeSclafani pitched six scoreless innings and the Reds held off the Chicago Cubs 8-6 Sunday.

Phillip Ervin and Nick Senzel drove in two runs each, and Raisel Iglesias escaped with a six-out save despite allowing Jason Heyward's three-run homer in the ninth. Kyle Schwarber also had a late connection for the Cubs.

Chicago starter Jon Lester (7-6) hadn't lost to the Reds since 2016, a streak of seven straight starts. The Cubs have dropped 3 of 4 and finished June 14-15, their first losing month since May 2017.

Yasiel Puig stole two bases a day after a shouting match with Chicago reliever Pedro Strop - Puig was upset after being hit by a 3-0 pitch. He scored after both stolen bases thanks to Ervin's singles, including one during a four-run eighth. Senzel added a two-run single during the big frame.

Suarez, hitting .155 over his previous 22 games, blasted Lester's 3-2 pitch a projected 457 feet into a party structure atop the batter's eye in the first inning. The three-run shot gave him 17 homers this season.

DeSclafani (5-4) ended his day by striking out David Bote with two runners on and celebrated with a fist pump. He struck out seven and allowed five hits and a walk.

Schwarber capped a three-run seventh with his 18th homer. Chicago got the potential go-ahead runs to second and third in the eighth before Iglesias coaxed Albert Almora Jr. into an inning-ending foul popup. Heyward's shot in the ninth cut the deficit to two, but Iglesias was able to finish his 14th save.

Lester allowed four runs - three earned - on five hits and two walks. He tied his season high with eight strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: SS Javier Baez was given the day off until pinch-hitting in the eighth. He has played in 82 of Chicago's 84 games. ... The Cubs are expected to activate RHP Kyle Hendricks from the 10-day injured list in time to start at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Hendricks hasn't pitched since June 14 because of right shoulder inflammation.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay (1-0) makes his third career appearance, second start and first against the Pirates in the opener of a four-game series at Pittsburgh on Monday.

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (2-8) makes his third career start and first of the season against Milwaukee on Monday.

