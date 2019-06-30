All-Star Matt Chapman racks up 6 RBIs, A's rout Angels 12-3

Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha, right, is forced out at second as Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella throws out Chad Pinder at first during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, runs to first after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a double by Chad Pinder during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman (26) is congratulated by Josh Phegley (19) and Marcus Semien (10) after hitting a three-run home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Dustin Garneau, upper left, stands nearby during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Matt Chapman sure knew how to celebrate the latest landmark day in his dynamite season for the Oakland Athletics.

Chapman hit a three-run homer, a triple and a three-run double on the day he was named to his first All-Star team, and the A's beat the Los Angeles Angels 12-3 Sunday to take three of four from their AL West rivals.

Chapman racked up a career-high six RBIs starting with his 21st homer in the fifth inning, right around the moment his selection to the midseason showcase in Cleveland was announced.

"Probably just a coincidence, but it feels good," Chapman said with a grin.

The slugger then got two extra-base hits in the eighth. He led off the inning with a triple before clearing the bases with his double after two errors by the Angels prolonged the A's seven-run rally.

By the time he was done demolishing the Angels, the 26-year-old product of Orange County's El Toro High School and Cal State Fullerton had no doubters left in his hometown crowd.

"It means a lot," Chapman said of his All-Star berth. "As a little kid, I was growing up watching the Home Run Derby and watching those All-Star games, and it was an exciting time. Dreaming of being a pro baseball player, and then dreaming of making an All-Star game and a World Series, those are the top three right there. To be able to accomplish that, it feels great."

Chapman began the day tied for the AL lead with 42 extra-base hits and tied with Colorado's Nolan Arenado - his former El Toro High teammate - for the major league lead in homers among third basemen. He has reached base in 17 consecutive games after homering against the Angels for the second straight day, giving him 21 this season.

"To bounce right back and take three in a row just shows we're a tough ballclub," Chapman said. "If you want to make the playoffs, you've got to be able to finish out series, so that was big for us."

The Angels couldn't finish out the series after winning the opener.

Shohei Ohtani hit two homers, but Los Angeles wrapped up its final homestand before the All-Star break by losing three straight at home to a team it is chasing in the division standings.

The Angels dropped back below .500 after getting a season-high two games above the mark Thursday, and first-year manager Brad Ausmus vocalized his disappointment after his club was outscored 23-5 in three losses to Oakland.

"Any of us that put the uniform on, we've got to do a better job," Ausmus said. "Today was just like a slow, painful death. It just kept spiraling. Wasn't a lot of fun to be there. ... We need to be better to catch teams like that, that we're chasing in the standings."

Andrew Heaney (1-2) yielded five runs over six innings of six-hit ball for the Angels, giving up Chapman's big shot right after a mound visit in the fifth.

Chris Bassitt (5-3) pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning for Oakland.

ROAD WARRIORS

Ramon Laureano drove in two runs for the A's, who won five of six overall on their weeklong trip to St. Louis and Anaheim. Oakland also has won 17 of its last 22 road games overall.

"To come on this trip, know you've got a couple of tough places to play, and end up 5-1 on the trip, it's a credit to these guys to keep grinding through," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "These guys just keep going out there and grinding."

SHOHEI'S SHOTS

Ohtani connected on leadoff homers in the fourth and eighth innings for his third career multihomer game, his first at Angel Stadium. The AL Rookie of the Year already has 12 homers and 35 RBIs since making his season debut May 7.

TOMMY ALL-STAR

Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella's first All-Star selection was announced while he walked up to the plate in the sixth inning. La Stella then singled in his next three at-bats after the announcement, producing his sixth multi-hit game in his past 10 starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: OF Stephen Piscotty went on the 10-day injured list after spraining his right knee Saturday night while sliding into second. Oakland recalled INF Franklin Barreto, who started at second. Piscotty was scheduled to have an MRI on Sunday. ... OF Khris Davis didn't start for the third straight game after getting hit on the hand with a pitch Thursday.

Angels: Reliever Cam Bedrosian left in the eighth inning after Robbie Grossman's comebacker glanced off his glove and into his face. Ausmus is cautiously optimistic Bedrosian wasn't seriously injured, although the seam indentations from the ball were visible on Bedrosian's face near his eye.

UP NEXT

Athletics: After a day off, Daniel Mengden (2-1, 4.03 ERA) takes the mound in Oakland for a series opener against the Minnesota Twins and AL wins co-leader Jake Odorizzi (10-3, 2.73 ERA).

Angels: JosÃ© Suarez (2-1, 5.57 ERA) will come up from Triple-A to start in the opener Monday for a key series at Texas, which counters with Mike Minor (8-4, 2.40 ERA).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports