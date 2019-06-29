Indiana

Allen County commissioners vote to ban swingers clubs

 
Associated Press
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Commissioners in northeastern Indiana's Allen County have voted to implement rules that would prohibit swingers clubs and other businesses involving live sex acts.

WANE-TV reports that the regulations also would require licenses for new sexually-oriented businesses.

The new regulations would allow commissioners to oversee the time, manner and place that sexually-oriented businesses could operate in the county. They do not apply to sexually-oriented businesses in Fort Wayne, New Haven or Leo-Cedarville.

Commissioner Nelson Peters says the board decided to review its regulations after a business owner filed a federal lawsuit against Fort Wayne in 2018. The business owner claimed the city refused to allow the reopening of a club.

Board members are expected to finalize specific regulations and vote on them in the coming weeks.

