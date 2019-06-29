AP PHOTOS: Museum toasts history of California wine

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 5, 2019, dusk falls on 1881 Napa in Oakville, Calif. 1881 Napa, a wine history museum and tasting salon, opened this month in Oakville, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of San Francisco. It offers self-guided tours on Napa Valley's history and early pioneers, along with a collection of rare winemaking tools such as scalders, filters, spigots and soil injectors. Associated Press

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 5, 2019, is an interior view from the mezzanine level of 1881 Napa in Oakville, Calif.

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 5, 2019, is a display on the historic To Kalon Vineyard at 1881 Napa in Oakville, Calif.

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 5, 2019, an old bottle corker and sprayer are seen in a window at 1881 Napa in Oakville, Calif.

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 5, 2019, a sign and bunting hangs over the entrance to 1881 Napa in Oakville, Calif.

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 5, 2019, a stairway takes visitors on a self-guided tour introducing them to the pioneers of the region at 1881 Napa in Oakville, Calif.

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 5, 2019, an alcove holds soil samples and descriptions of the Atlas Peak and Howell Mountain appellations at 1881 Napa in Oakville, Calif.

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 5, 2019, a 48-light Baccarat crystal chandelier and a reproduction of an 1895 map of Napa County on canvas hang from the ceiling of the 1881 Napa in Oakville, Calif.

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 5, 2019, winemaking tools including a wooden peg and soil injectors are displayed at 1881 Napa in Oakville, Calif.

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Jean-Charles Boisset, center, leads guests on a tour of the grounds at 1881 Napa in Oakville, Calif.

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Jean-Charles Boisset talks about the wines available in the tasting room at 1881 Napa in Oakville, Calif.