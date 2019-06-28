MLB

Baseball union: Player approval needed to play in Montreal

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- Baseball's players' association says the Tampa Bay Rays would need permission from the union to play games in Montreal.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the low-drawing Rays may explore a split season in Montreal. No timetable for the possible plan was announced

Union head Tony Clark said Friday much work remains "before that consideration becomes closer to a reality." He adds that the union looks forward to "being a part of that conversation."

Clark says requiring a player to maintain two homes during the season would be a "significant burden."

He spoke from London, where the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are begin a two-game series Saturday.

