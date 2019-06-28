White Sox put Anderson on IL with sprain, DFA Alonso

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson is helped from the field after an injury during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox second baseman Marco Hernandez, right, collides with Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, who was caught trying to advance to second on his single during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox have placed shortstop Tim Anderson the 10-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain and designated first baseman/designated hitter Yonder Alonso for assignment before Friday night's game against the Minnesota Twins.

Chicago also recalled outfielder Daniel Palka and purchased the contract of left-hander pitcher Ross Detwiler from Triple-A Charlotte. Detwiler was slotted to start against the Twins.

Anderson, who is hitting .317 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in a breakout season, suffered the injury fielding a grounder in a 6-3 loss Tuesday at Boston. General manager Rick Hahn expects Anderson to miss four to six weeks.

The White Sox acquired Alonso in a trade with Cleveland in December, but the 32-year-old batted just .178 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 67 games for Chicago.

The 33-year-old Detwiler is 23-42 with a 4.36 ERA over 10 seasons with six major league teams. He was 1-2 with a 3.98 ERA in eight starts with Charlotte in 2019.

