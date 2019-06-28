Pro Sports

Chile beats Colombia in shootout to reach Copa AmÃ©rica semis

  Chile's Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring a goal during penalty kick shoot-out against Colombia at a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, June 28, 2019.

  Referee Nestor Pitana disallows a goal scored by Chile's Charles Aranguiz against Colombia during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, June 28, 2019.

  Referee Roberto Tobar watches the VAR monitor during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Brazil and Paraguay at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

  Referee Nestor Pitana separates the players of Chile and Colombia during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, June 28, 2019.

  Colombia's James Rodriguez, top, grimaces in pain after fighting for the ball with Chile's Gary Medel during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, June 28, 2019.

  Chile's Erick Pulgar and Colombia's William Tesillo vie for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, June 28, 2019.

By TALES AZZONI
Associated Press
 
 

SAO PAULO -- Chile stayed on track to defend its Copa AmÃ©rica title by defeating Colombia 5-4 on penalties in the quarterfinals of the South American competition on Friday.

Alexis SÃ¡nchez scored the decisive penalty kick to send the two-time defending champions to the semifinals. It was 0-0 after regulation time, forcing the match to penalties.

Chile will face either Uruguay or Peru, which meet Saturday in Salvador. Brazil and Argentina will play in the other semifinal.

Chile advanced despite having two goals reversed by video review at the Arena Corinthians, one in each half.

The Chileans are trying to become the first nation to win three straight Copa titles since Argentina in the late 1940s.

William Tesillo missed for Colombia, which was seeking its second straight semifinal appearance. The Colombian were also eliminated by Chile in the last four of the 2016 Copa AmÃ©rica.

