Shooting intensifies debate over future of Colorado school

 
By KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press
 
 

DENVER -- A Colorado school shooting that killed one student and wounded eight others could shape the future of the science- and math-focused charter school.

Security procedures at STEM School Highlands Ranch are under scrutiny amid talks about its charter agreement with a Colorado school district. The contract expires Saturday.

School board members said their concerns about operations at the school, including complaints about its special education program, came before the May 7 shooting.

Board members proposed a one-year extension to allow more time to negotiate a long-term agreement.

But parents blasted a short extension and said it would hurt the school's ability to borrow money and keep operating this fall.

Court documents say two students charged in the attack said they knew which entrances to use because they wouldn't be stopped.

