Pro Sports

Torreira back for Uruguay for Copa America quarterfinals

  • Uruguay's Lucas Torreira, center, and Japan's Kou Itakura fight for the ball during a Copa America Group C soccer match at the Arena Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 20, 2019.

    Uruguay's Lucas Torreira, center, and Japan's Kou Itakura fight for the ball during a Copa America Group C soccer match at the Arena Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SALVADOR, Brazil -- Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira says he will be able to play on Saturday when his team faces Peru in the Copa America quarterfinals.

Torreira skipped Uruguay's 1-0 win over Chile on Monday with a fever and stomach problems.

The 23-year-old Torreira says "those were complicated days with a lot of fever, headaches, vomit. I lost three kilos, but I will be ready for Saturday."

Torreira became a starter after midfielder Matias Vecino injured a muscle in the 4-0 win over Ecuador. Torreira played in the 2-2 against Japan in Uruguay's second match.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has several options in midfield, with both creative and defensive players that include Nicolas Lodeiro, Nahitan Nandez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Federico Valverde.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 