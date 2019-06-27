High court OKs no warrant blood draws in drunken driver case
WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court says law enforcement officers can generally draw blood without a warrant from an unconscious person suspected of driving drunk or while on drugs.
The high court issued its ruling Thursday in a case involving a Wisconsin law about impaired driving.
The question before the Supreme Court had to do with what happens when a motorist suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is unconscious, generally as a result of a crash. Wisconsin law said that in that case, blood can be drawn even without a warrant.
Lawyers for a driver who had blood drawn under those circumstances had argued Wisconsin's law violates the Fourth Amendment's prohibition against unreasonable searches and seizures.
