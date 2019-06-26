AP Top 25 Podcast: UConn back to Big East; Why, what's next?

UConn is leaving the American Athletic Conference and rejoining the Big East, hoping to revive its basketball and keep its football team from sinking further into hopelessness.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Neill Ostrout, longtime University of Connecticut beat writer from the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, joins AP's Ralph D. Russo to discuss how the Huskies got to this point and where it goes from here.

UConn was the big loser of conference realignment, and the AAC was never a comfortable fit. Some bad hires in football made matters even worse. The move back to the Big East returns the school to its roots, but leaves football with an uncertain path forward as an independent.

Ostrout says UConn is finally being proactive when it comes to conference affiliation.

