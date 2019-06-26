Moldova's Constitutional Court judges resign

CHISINAU, Moldova -- All six judges at Moldova's Constitutional Court, whose decisions have fueled a deep political crisis in the ex-Soviet republic, have resigned.

The court said in a statement Wednesday that the judges stepped down and "the competent authorities will be notified in order to appoint new judges."

Moldova's new government, made up of pro-EU and pro-Russia political forces, joined up earlier this month after a political deadlock that followed an inconclusive election in February.

The former ruling Democratic Party, backed by the Constitutional Court, claimed the government was formed after a postelection deadline and therefore illegal. Under pressure from both Russia and the West, the party later conceded defeat.

Earlier this month, the court annulled its rulings that challenged the legitimacy of the new government, formally ending the deadlock.