Ethiopia says plotter of failed coup is killed by military

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the European Council headquarters in Brussels. Abiy Ahmed announced a failed coup attempt during a public address on TV Sunday, June 23, 2019, allegedly led by a high-ranking military official and others in the Amhara region. Associated Press

Meskel Square stands empty in central Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Ethiopia's government foiled a coup attempt in a region north of the capital and the country's military chief was shot dead, the prime minister Abiy Ahmed said Sunday in a TV announcement. Associated Press

Security forces stand guard in Meskel Square in central Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Ethiopia's government foiled a coup attempt in a region north of the capital and the country's military chief was shot dead, the prime minister Abiy Ahmed said Sunday in a TV announcement. Associated Press

In this image made from video, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announces a failed coup as he addresses the public on television, Sunday, June 23, 2019. The failed coup in the Amhara region was led by a high-ranking military official and others within the countryâs military, the prime minister told the state broadcaster. (ETV via AP) Associated Press

Ethiopians follow the news on television at a cafe in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, June 23, 2019. Ethiopia's government foiled a coup attempt in a region north of the capital and the country's military chief was shot dead, the prime minister Abiy Ahmed said Sunday in a TV announcement. Associated Press

Security forces stand guard in Meskel Square in central Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, June 23, 2019. Ethiopia's government foiled a coup attempt in a region north of the capital and the country's military chief was shot dead, the prime minister Abiy Ahmed said Sunday in a TV announcement. Associated Press

Ethiopians follow the news on television at a cafe in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, June 23, 2019. Ethiopia's government foiled a coup attempt in a region north of the capital and the country's military chief was shot dead, the prime minister Abiy Ahmed said Sunday in a TV announcement. Associated Press

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- The Ethiopian army brigadier general accused of leading a failed coup against a regional government has been killed in a firefight with the security forces, a spokesman for the Ethiopian prime minister's office said Monday.

Brig. Gen. Asamnew Tsige was killed on the outskirts of Bahir Dar, capital of the restive northern Amhara region, Nigussu Tilahun told The Associated Press.

Ethiopian forces had been hunting down Asamnew since soldiers loyal to him on Saturday attacked a meeting of the Amhara government, killing the regional governor and his adviser.

That attack was followed hours later by the assassination in Addis Ababa of the chief of Ethiopia's military and a retired army general by a bodyguard.

An internet shutdown remains in force across Ethiopia following the Saturday killings.

Ethiopian military have set up checkpoints in the capital and in the Amhara region.

Flags are flying at half-mast Monday which has been declared a day of national mourning following the four killings.