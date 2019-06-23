Pro Sports

Cavallini, David help Canada beat Cuba 7-0 in Gold Cup

  • Canada's Jonathan David (20) battles Cuba's Aricheell Hernandez (10) during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Canada's Jonathan David (20) battles Cuba's Aricheell Hernandez (10) during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Canada's Jonathan David, right, is fouled by Cuba's Daniel Morejon (5) during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Canada's Jonathan David, right, is fouled by Cuba's Daniel Morejon (5) during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Canada's Jonathan David celebrates his goal against Cuba during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Canada's Jonathan David celebrates his goal against Cuba during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Canada's Doneil Henry, left, dives past Cuba's Luis Paradela (23) during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Canada's Doneil Henry, left, dives past Cuba's Luis Paradela (23) during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Cuba's Maykel Reyes (9) chases the ball against Canada during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Cuba's Maykel Reyes (9) chases the ball against Canada during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Cuba's Luis Paradela (23) tries to drives between Canada's Alphonso Davies (12) and Samuel Piette (6) during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Cuba's Luis Paradela (23) tries to drives between Canada's Alphonso Davies (12) and Samuel Piette (6) during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Canada's Doneil Henry (15) and Cuba's Luis Paradela (23) chase the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Canada's Doneil Henry (15) and Cuba's Luis Paradela (23) chase the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Canada's Milan Borjan (18) reacts after a save against Cuba's Luis Paradela (23) during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Canada's Milan Borjan (18) reacts after a save against Cuba's Luis Paradela (23) during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

 
By STEVE REED
Associated Press
 
 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Lucas Cavallini and Jonathan David each scored three goals and Canada breezed to a 7-0 victory over Cuba on Sunday in the first game of a CONCACAF Gold Cup doubleheader at Bank of America Stadium.

Junior Hoilett also scored to help Canada finish the group stage at 2-1 and essentially clinch a quarterfinal spot. Martinique had to outscore unbeaten Mexico by 12 goals in the nightcap to steal the second spot in the pool. Cuba finished 0-3 and was outscored 17-0.

David opened the scoring three minutes into the game on a perfectly placed crossing pass from Hoilett. Cavallini took over from there, scoring three goals before halftime - two of those in the final three minutes - for a 4-0 lead.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

