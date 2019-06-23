Mexico tops Martinique 3-2 to reach Gold Cup quarterfinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Uriel Antuna, Raul Jimenez and Fernando Navarro scored and Mexico advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory over Martinique on Sunday in front of 59,283 fans at Bank of America Stadium.
Mexico went 3-0 in group play despite resting a handful of regular starters in its final match of the round, including goaltender Guillermo Ochoa, knowing it had all but clinched a spot in the next round.
Kevin Parsemain and Jordy Delem scored for Martinique (1-2).
