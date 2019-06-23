Pro Sports

Mexico tops Martinique 3-2 to reach Gold Cup quarterfinals

  • Mexico's Jorge Sanchez celebrates his goal against Martinique during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Mexico's Jorge Sanchez celebrates his goal against Martinique during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Mexico's Jesus Gallardo (23) moves the ball against Martinique's Romario Barthelery (22) during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Mexico's Jesus Gallardo (23) moves the ball against Martinique's Romario Barthelery (22) during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Mexico's Jorge Sanchez celebrates his goal against Martinique during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Mexico's Jorge Sanchez celebrates his goal against Martinique during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Martinique's Audrick Linord (15) is fouled by Mexico's Edson Alvarez (4) during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Martinique's Audrick Linord (15) is fouled by Mexico's Edson Alvarez (4) during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino reacts during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match against Martinique in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino reacts during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match against Martinique in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Martinique's goalkeeper Loic Chauvet, right, blocks a shot by Mexico's Roberto Alvarado (11) during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Martinique's goalkeeper Loic Chauvet, right, blocks a shot by Mexico's Roberto Alvarado (11) during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Mexico's Raul Jimenez (9) drives against Martinique's Jean-Sylvain Babin (6) and Joris Marveaux (3) during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Mexico's Raul Jimenez (9) drives against Martinique's Jean-Sylvain Babin (6) and Joris Marveaux (3) during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Mexico's Jorge Sanchez (22) battles Martinique's Jean-Sylvain Babin (6) during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Mexico's Jorge Sanchez (22) battles Martinique's Jean-Sylvain Babin (6) during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Martinique's Kevin Fortune (9) takes a free kick over Mexico players Roberto Alvarado (11), Diego Reyes (5) and Edson Alvarez (4) during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Martinique's Kevin Fortune (9) takes a free kick over Mexico players Roberto Alvarado (11), Diego Reyes (5) and Edson Alvarez (4) during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Mexico's Andres Guardado (18) and Martinique's Daniel Herelle (19) battle for the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019.

    Mexico's Andres Guardado (18) and Martinique's Daniel Herelle (19) battle for the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. Associated Press

 
By STEVE REED
Associated Press
 
 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Uriel Antuna, Raul Jimenez and Fernando Navarro scored and Mexico advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory over Martinique on Sunday in front of 59,283 fans at Bank of America Stadium.

Mexico went 3-0 in group play despite resting a handful of regular starters in its final match of the round, including goaltender Guillermo Ochoa, knowing it had all but clinched a spot in the next round.

Kevin Parsemain and Jordy Delem scored for Martinique (1-2).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 