The Latest: Polls close in Istanbul's repeat mayoral vote

Ekrem Imamoglu, candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP thanks his supporters outside a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Voters in Istanbul returned to the polls Sunday for a re-run mayoral election ordered up by authorities after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his political allies lost control of Turkey's largest city for the first time in 25 years. Associated Press

Ekrem Imamoglu, candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP waves to the media at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Voters in Istanbul returned to the polls Sunday for a re-run mayoral election ordered up by authorities after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his political allies lost control of Turkey's largest city for the first time in 25 years. Associated Press

Ekrem Imamoglu, candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP waves to their supporters outside a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Voters in Istanbul returned to the polls Sunday for a re-run mayoral election ordered up by authorities after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his political allies lost control of Turkey's largest city for the first time in 25 years. Associated Press

Backdropped by a poster of Turkey's President Recep Tayip Erdogan, a police officer provides security for the last election rally of Binali Yildirim, mayoral candidate for Istanbul from Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, AKP, in Istanbul, Saturday, June 22, 2019, ahead of June 23 re-run of Istanbul mayoral elections. Associated Press

Binali Yildirim, mayoral candidate for Istanbul from Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, AKP, salutes supporters during his last election rally, in Istanbul, Saturday, June 22, 2019, ahead of June 23 re-run of Istanbul mayoral elections. Associated Press

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with his supporters outside a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Voters in Istanbul returned to the polls Sunday for a re-run mayoral election ordered up by authorities after Erdogan and his political allies lost control of Turkey's largest city for the first time in 25 years. Associated Press

In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 photo, posters of Binali Yildirim, left, mayoral candidate for Istanbul from Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, AKP, and Ekrem Imamoglu, right, Istanbul's mayoral candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, are photographed ahead of the June 23 re-run of Istanbul elections, in Istanbul. Voters in Istanbul return to the polls on Sunday for a rerun of the election for the mayor of the city. Associated Press

An electoral official holds an envelop at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Polls have opened in a repeat election in Turkey's largest city where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his political allies could lose control of Istanbul's administration for the first time in 25 years. Associated Press

An electoral official holds a ballot at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Polls have opened in a repeat election in Turkey's largest city where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his political allies could lose control of Istanbul's administration for the first time in 25 years. Associated Press

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan casts his ballot at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Polls have opened in a repeat election in Turkey's largest city where Erdogan and his political allies could lose control of Istanbul's administration for the first time in 25 years. Associated Press

Binali Yildirim, right, mayoral candidate for Istanbul from Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, AKP, and his wife Semiha, left, pose for the photographers as their granddaughter casts his grandfather's ballot at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Voters in Istanbul returned to the polls Sunday for a re-run mayoral election ordered up by authorities after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his political allies lost control of Turkey's largest city for the first time in 25 years. (Ibrahim Mase/DHA via AP) Associated Press

Ekrem Imamoglu, right, candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, his wife Dilek, center, and their son cast their ballot at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Voters in Istanbul returned to the polls Sunday for a re-run mayoral election ordered up by authorities after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his political allies lost control of Turkey's largest city for the first time in 25 years. Associated Press

ISTANBUL -- The Latest on Turkey's re-run election for the mayor of Istanbul. (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Polls have closed in Istanbul after voters cast ballots in a re-run mayoral election after a March 31 vote was voided for procedural irregularities.

Opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu sought to repeat his win from 12 weeks earlier to become the city's first mayor in 25 years who is not from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party or its Islamist-rooted predecessor.

The other candidate in Sunday's election is former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who received support from Erdogan at campaign rallies.

The Turkish leader was mayor of Istanbul, the country's largest city, during the 1990s.

The election board's decision to cancel the March election after the governing party challenged it polarized Turks, who attended campaign rallies in large numbers.

___

1:35 p.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voted in a closely watched repeat election for the next mayor of Istanbul, a contest that could have a political impact on his national government.

Erdogan cast his ballot at a suburban school, then was greeted by hundreds of supporters. He says "I believe the thinking voter will make the best decision for Istanbul."

The vote Sunday is being re-run after opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won the Istanbul mayoral race in March. The result was canceled by Turkey's main election board, citing procedural irregularities, after the ruling party protested.

The two main candidates on the Istanbul ballot, Imamoglu and government-backed Binali Yildirim, also voted.

___

7 a.m.

Polls have opened in a repeat election in Turkey's largest city where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his political allies could lose control of Istanbul's administration for the first time in 25 years.

Opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu narrowly inflicted a shock defeat on a pro-government candidate in March 31 local government elections and briefly served as mayor for nearly three weeks. But the election was canceled following government complaints of procedural irregularities and a spat between the two sides over recounts.

In a hard-fought campaign, Imamoglu focused on urban poverty after the country slid into recession at the end of 2018.

Polls close at 5:00 p.m. (1400 GMT) with preliminary results expected later Sunday.