Illinois state employees approve 4-year deal with raises

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A union representing thousands of Illinois state workers says its members have approved a four-year contract that offers lump-sum payments and a series of raises.

AFSCME Council 31 says workers will get $625 for each of the past four years if they were employed during that time. There will be a 1.5% percent raise in January, followed by a 2.1% percent raise in July 2020.

The union says a pair of 3.95% raises will take effect in 2021 and 2022. Health insurance premiums and out-of-pocket expenses will be going up.

Voting ended Friday. Council 31 executive director Roberta Lynch says workers "clearly believe this contract is fair for all." AFSCME stands for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.