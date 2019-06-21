Motorist killed, state trooper hurt in Chicago-area crash
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. -- A motorist has died after slamming into an Illinois state police patrol car on Interstate 55 southwest of Chicago in Romeoville.
WLS-TV reports that the woman was driving south on I-55 when she lost control of her vehicle about 2 a.m. Friday in a construction zone, struck the patrol car from behind and rolled rover. Her name has not been released.
A state trooper in the patrol car suffered minor injuries.
The crash and investigation closed southbound lanes of the freeway until about 6:30 a.m. Friday.
___
Information from: WLS-TV.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.