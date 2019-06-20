Storms leave 200K without power across South

A woman shields from the rain with an umbrella as she walks near 5th and Market street in Center City, Philadelphia. Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Associated Press

Floodwaters partially submerge vehicles on Broadway in Westville, N.J. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Severe storms containing heavy rains and strong winds spurred flooding across southern New Jersey, disrupting travel and damaging some property. Associated Press

Officials and residents gather on the edge of the floodwaters submerging Broadway in Westville, N.J. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Severe storms containing heavy rains and strong winds spurred flooding across southern New Jersey, disrupting travel and damaging some property. Associated Press

A utility worker walks the edge of the floodwaters submerging Broadway in Westville, N.J. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Severe storms containing heavy rains and strong winds spurred flooding across southern New Jersey, disrupting travel and damaging some property. Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Damaging storms have left more than 200,000 people without power across the southern United States, and forecasters say more are on the way.

The Storm Prediction Center says wind damage including fallen trees that pulled down power lines and struck buildings happened along a line from Texas to Alabama. A few isolated tornadoes were reported.

More than 70,000 homes and businesses are without power in Arkansas, and more than 30,000 outages each are reported in Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, where crews are out working to remove toppled trees and clear blocked roads.

Forecasters say storms are moving eastward, and more severe weather is possible on Thursday in Alabama and Georgia all the way up the Eastern Seaboard to Pennsylvania. Flooding already is causing travel problems near Philadelphia.