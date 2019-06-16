Chastain takes NASCAR Truck race at Iowa Speedway

Chandler Smith races his truck during the NASCAR Truck Series auto race, Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Associated Press

Ross Chastain walks to his truck before the start of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race, Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Associated Press

NEWTON, Iowa -- Ross Chastain cruised to a win in the NASCAR Truck Series race on Sunday at Iowa Speedway, his second victory of 2019.

Chastain led the final 141 laps to clinch his second win in four races - but his first since he switched his championship aspirations from the Xfinity Series to the trucks a few weeks ago.

Sunday's win will be the first one to count toward Chastain's playoff hopes, which improved greatly after a dominant run on Iowa's short oval.

Brett Moffitt, the defending series champion, finished second on his hometown track. Ben Rhodes was third, followed by Harrison Burton and Grant Enfinger.

