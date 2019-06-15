 
News

UAE: Evidence shows tanker attacks 'state-sponsored'

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/15/2019 7:40 AM
hello
  • This June 13, 2019, image released by the U.S. military's Central Command, shows damage and a suspected mine on the Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman near the coast of Iran. The U.S. military on Friday, June 14, 2019, released a video it said showed Iran's Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the oil tankers targeted near the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting the Islamic Republic sought to remove evidence of its involvement from the scene. (U.S. Central Command via AP)

    This June 13, 2019, image released by the U.S. military's Central Command, shows damage and a suspected mine on the Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman near the coast of Iran. The U.S. military on Friday, June 14, 2019, released a video it said showed Iran's Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the oil tankers targeted near the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting the Islamic Republic sought to remove evidence of its involvement from the scene. (U.S. Central Command via AP) Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat says evidence his country possesses indicates that recent attacks against oil tankers inside UAE waters were "state-sponsored."

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan didn't name the state, but said his country wants to work with other nations to prevent a further escalation of tensions in the region.

On Friday, the U.S. military released video footage it said suggested that Iran wanted to hide evidence that it was behind the attacks. Iran has denied involvement.

Al Nahyan said after talks with Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday that the U.A.E. presented this evidence to the U.N. Security Council in a "very technical, open and transparent" manner.

He said the UAE's conclusion is that these were "state-sponsored attacks."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 