8 killed, 16 hurt as explosions rock Somalia's capital

Updated 6/15/2019 9:57 AM
  • Medical workers help a man who was wounded in a bomb attack, at a hospital in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, June 15, 2019.

  • Medical workers help a man who was wounded in a bomb attack, at a hospital in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, June 15, 2019.

  • The body of one of the victims of a bomb attack is brought to the morgue at a hospital in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, June 15, 2019.

  • A man walks past the wreckage of an official vehicle that was destroyed in a bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, June 15, 2019.

  • Security forces stand near the wreckage of three-wheeled vehicles destroyed in a bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, June 15, 2019.

  • Security forces stand near the wreckage of an official vehicle that was destroyed in a bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, June 15, 2019.

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- An ambulance service says eight people are dead after a pair of explosions in Somalia's capital.

Dr. Abdiqadir Aden with the Aamin ambulance says another 16 people were wounded, some seriously, in Saturday's blasts.

He says a car bomb detonated near the Somali parliament headquarters in Mogadishu and caused the most damage.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility but the al-Shabab extremist group often targets the capital with high-profile bombings.

