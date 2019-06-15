Driver dies after crashing in northern Indiana police chase
Updated 6/15/2019 11:30 AM
ELKHART, Ind. -- Police in northern Indiana say one person has died after crashing into a concrete barricade during a chase.
The Elkhart Police Department says the chase began Saturday morning when an officer attempted to stop a car. Police say the driver refused to stop and was pursued before striking the concrete barricade at the end of a county road.
Police say they attempted lifesaving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The case is being investigated by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.
