 
News

New Alaska park bridge aimed at limiting bear encounters

 
By DAN JOLING
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/14/2019 1:59 PM
hello

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Alaska's newest bridge is aimed at relieving a traffic jam between people and brown bears.

The National Park Service has completed a $5.6 million elevated bridge and boardwalk across the Brooks River in Katmai National Park and Preserve that replaces a river-level bridge often closed to human traffic because it was occupied by brown bears.

Bears catching salmon are a huge draw for the Alaska Peninsula park. The park service estimates 2,200 brown bears inhabit the park.

A popular venue is Brooks Camp, where the park has three bear-viewing platforms. Visitors must cross the river to reach all three platforms.

Park Service spokeswoman Karen Garthwait says the old bridge frequently closed when there was a "bear jam."

The Park Service plans a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the bridge on June 29.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 