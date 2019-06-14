State leaders OK new rental protections for pricey NYC

FILE - In this June 4, 2019 file photo, Jumaane Williams, Public Advocate for the City of New York, center, speaks with tenants and members of the Upstate Downstate Housing Alliance from across the state, demanding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state legislators pass universal rent control legislation during a protest rally at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. New York's legislature is expected to pass legislation renewing and expanding rules that make it hard for landlords to raise the rent on nearly a million homes in and around New York City. Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Leaders in New York state have approved new rental protections for more than a million New York City apartment dwellers, along with some regulations that will apply statewide.

The Democrat-led state Senate and Assembly passed the bill Friday afternoon. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo immediately signed the measure into law.

The measure would extend and strengthen rules restricting rental increases in many older, multi-unit apartments in and around the city.

It would also ban security deposits of more than one month statewide and authorize cities throughout New York to opt into rent stabilization.

Housing advocates praise the proposal as a historic victory for tenants and everyday New Yorkers.

Landlords warn apartments could fall into disrepair if owners can't increase rents enough to recoup the cost of improvements.