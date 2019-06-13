Hazard unveiled before thousands at Madrid's stadium

Belgium forward Eden Hazard, right, holds his new shirt with Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez during his official presentation after signing for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Madrid announced last week that it had acquired the 28-year-old Belgian playmaker from Chelsea for a reported fee of around 100 million euros ($113 million) plus variables, making him the club's most expensive signing ever. Associated Press

MADRID -- Thousands of Real Madrid fans have turned out to greet new signing Eden Hazard at his unveiling following his club record transfer from Chelsea.

Hazard made his first appearance before his new supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after passing a medical exam and signing a five-year contract with club president Florentino PÃ©rez on Thursday.

Madrid announced last week that it had acquired the 28-year-old Belgian playmaker from Chelsea for a reported fee of around 100 million euros ($113 million) plus add-ons, making him the club's most expensive signing ever.

Hazard will be tasked with becoming the leader of the 13-time European Cup winner since the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. Without Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane's side failed to compete for any major title.

