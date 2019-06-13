Raptors get second chance at first title in Game 6
Updated 6/13/2019 1:05 PM
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Toronto Raptors have a second chance at claiming their first NBA championship.
Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be played Thursday night, the Raptors entering with a 3-2 series lead over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.
Golden State is 0-3 at home against Toronto this season, losing all three games by double digits. And this will be the final time that the Warriors play a home game at Oracle Arena, with the team moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.
Golden State fought off elimination with a 106-105 win in Game 5 at Toronto on Monday night.
