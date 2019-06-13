 
News

Florida law lets autonomous vehicles drive without humans

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/13/2019 12:28 PM
hello

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Self-driving vehicles will be able to operate in Florida without a human on board under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis signed the measure Thursday at a test track for autonomous vehicles. The governor says he wants companies testing the vehicles to move to Florida.

The new law takes effect July 1. It will allow self-driving cars without humans on all roads as long as the vehicles meet new insurance and safety requirements. It also exempts operators inside self-driving cars from laws that ban texting while driving and other potentially distracting activities. Current law allows self-driving vehicles if a person is in the car.

As of March, 29 states had passed laws that range from permitting testing of such vehicles to allowing them without humans.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 