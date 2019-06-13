Brenton Tarrant, the man accused of killing 51 people at 2 New Zealand mosques, has pleaded not guilty to all charges
Updated 6/13/2019 5:00 PM
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand -- Brenton Tarrant, the man accused of killing 51 people at 2 New Zealand mosques, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
