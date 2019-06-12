Warriors F Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, falls over Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka, bottom, as Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) looks on during first-half basketball game action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) grabs a rebound under pressure from Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and center Kevon Looney (5) during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) leaves after being injured as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) talks to him during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, is consoled by Drake as he walks off the court after sustaining an injury during first half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) goes down with a leg injury against the Toronto Raptors during first half action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Monday, June 10, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) walks off the court after sustaining an injury as Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) addresses the crowd, while Warriors' Andre Iguodala (9) and Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) look on during first half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant glances up at the stands as he walks off the court after sustaining an injury during first half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) walks off the court after sustaining an injury as Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) gestures to the crowd during first half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Monday, June 10, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant says on social media he underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Durant revealed the severity of his injury Wednesday, two days after getting hurt during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto in his return after being sidelined for a month with a right calf strain.

Durant wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY."

The Warriors hadn't provided a formal update on Durant during media availability Wednesday. Coach Steve Kerr said the team had no idea Durant risked a serious Achilles injury by returning from a strained calf.

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP was injured in the second quarter of Golden State's 106-105 victory Monday night to force a Game 6 at Oracle Arena on Thursday. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

