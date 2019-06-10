 
Woman arrested after death of baby with burns, fractures

 
MUNCIE, Ind. -- A central Indiana woman has been arrested following the death of her young daughter who authorities say had burns on most parts of her body, multiple bone fractures and apparently was malnourished.

Thirty-two-year-old Sarah Ann Styhl of Muncie is jailed in Delaware County on $50,000 bond and is preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Court records Monday don't list a lawyer for her.

Authorities responded Saturday to a Muncie YWCA where Styhl and the baby were staying after the mother told a worker the child was unresponsive. Paramedics took 3-month-old Shae Anna Marie Styhl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Cause of death wasn't immediately released.

Police say Styhl told investigators she'd used ointments and lotions to help with irritation around the baby's face but wasn't aware of other injuries.

