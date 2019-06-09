 
Pro Sports

England claims 3rd place in Nations League after penalties

 
Associated Press
Updated 6/9/2019 11:05 AM
  • England's Fabian Delph, England's Kyle Walker, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrate after the winning at the end the UEFA Nations League third place soccer match between Switzerland and England at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, Sunday, June 9, 2019.

  • England's Joe Gomez, left, and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrate after the winning at the end the UEFA Nations League third place soccer match between Switzerland and England at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, Sunday, June 9, 2019.

  • England players celebrate after the winning penalty in a shootout at the end the UEFA Nations League third place soccer match between Switzerland and England at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, Sunday, June 9, 2019.

  • Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic, left, embraces with England manager Gareth Southgate at the end the UEFA Nations League third place soccer match between Switzerland and England at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, Sunday, June 9, 2019.

  • England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, right, shakes hands with Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer at the end the UEFA Nations League third place soccer match between Switzerland and England at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, Sunday, June 9, 2019.

GUIMARAES, Portugal -- England beat Switzerland 6-5 in a sudden death penalty shootout Sunday to claim the consolation prize of third place in UEFA's inaugural Nations League competition.

With the game still goalless after extra time, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved a penalty by Josip Drmic.

The two countries met after failing to reach the final, which was to feature Portugal and the Netherlands later Sunday.

A largely lackluster encounter played at the end of a long European football season produced no goals during regular time, though England looked the most likely to score and hit the Swiss woodwork four times.

Harry Kane returned as captain and hit the bar with a chip after just two minutes and several promising chances fell to Raheem Sterling.

