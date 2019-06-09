Northern Indiana police say fleeing driver killed in crash
Updated 6/9/2019 10:36 AM
hello
ELKHART, Ind. -- Police say a driver fleeing from officers was killed when the vehicle crashed in a northern Indiana city.
The Elkhart Police Department says officers responding about 5 a.m. Sunday to a call of a screaming woman saw an SUV leaving the area. Officers chasing the SUV say the driver disregarded railroad crossing arms, then hit a parked car and struck a downtown post office building.
Police say the driver was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the crash scene. Information about the person killed wasn't immediately released.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.