The Latest: Rain suspends Djokovic-Thiem French semifinal

Austria's Dominic Thiem closes his eyes as wind kicks up dust form the clay court during his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2019. Associated Press

Serbia's Novak Djokovic walks towards the locker rooms for a brief interruption because of the rain during his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2019. Associated Press

Austria's Dominic Thiem plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Associated Press

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Austria's Dominic Thiem, rear, during the men's semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Associated Press

Austria's Dominic Thiem plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Associated Press

Austria's Dominic Thiem clenches his fist after scoring a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Associated Press

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after missing a shot against Austria's Dominic Thiem during the men's semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Associated Press

PARIS -- The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

The semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem is being suspended by rain during the fifth set.

Thiem leads 4-1 in the fifth.

The match had already been suspended early in the third set due to rain on Friday, before resuming on Saturday.

___

9 a.m.

Novak Djokovic's 26-match Grand Slam winning streak is on the line when he and Dominic Thiem resume their rain-suspended French Open semifinal.

They are slated to open Saturday's schedule in Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.

Thiem was ahead 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 when play was halted Friday night. The winner will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

After Djokovic-Thiem concludes, No. 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women's championship.

It is the first Grand Slam final for either player.

___

