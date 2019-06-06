APNewsBreak: Emails show chaos before Kansas player's death

hello

In this undated photo provided by Joanne Atkins-Ingram, is of her and her son Braeden Bradforth. Newly released emails show the chaotic details surrounding the heatstroke death of Braeden Bradforth, a New Jersey football player after the first day of practice last year at Garden City Community College in Kansas. The emails obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request show the assistant coach who arrived at the scene determined Bradforth was in visible distress, but instead called the head coach and athletic trainer rather than 911. (Courtesy Joanne Atkins-Ingram via AP) Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. -- Newly released emails show the chaos surrounding the heatstroke death of a 300-pound football player after practice at a Kansas community college.

The emails obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request show the assistant coach who arrived at the scene determined 19-year-old Braeden Bradforth of New Jersey was in "visible distress." But rather than dial 911, the assistant called the head coach for instructions.

Nearly 30 minutes passed between when teammates found Bradforth and when paramedics arrived.

Under pressure from Bradforth's family and the New Jersey congressional delegation, Garden City Community College has hired independent investigators to review the case. The college did not directly respond to the AP's questions about the newly released emails.