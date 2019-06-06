Poll: Some younger workers not happy with graying workforce

CHICAGO -- A rising share of older Americans is forgoing the concept of a traditional retirement at the age of 65, a trend that some younger workers aren't particularly thrilled to see.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds workers under 50 were significantly more likely to view America's aging workforce as a negative development compared with their older counterparts. About 4 in 10 respondents ages 18 to 49 say they consider the trend a bad thing for American workers. Just 14% of those age 60 and over said the same.

America's workforce is graying. Government statistics show nearly 20% of Americans over the age of 65 were employed or actively looking for work last year, up from less than 12% two decades prior.