Arkansas State Police confirm that human remains found outside home are that of a former Republican state legislator
Updated 6/6/2019 10:00 AM
hello
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas State Police confirm that human remains found outside home are that of a former Republican state legislator.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.