Spain caretaker PM SÃ¡nchez will try to form government
Updated 6/6/2019 2:28 PM
MADRID -- Spain's caretaker Prime Minister Pedro SÃ¡nchez is trying to form a new government and keep his Socialist Party in power.
The Spanish Parliament's speaker, Meritxell Batet, said Thursday that Spanish King Felipe VI has proposed SÃ¡nchez as the candidate to form a government. SÃ¡nchez's Socialist party won April 28 national elections but fell short of a majority and will need to support to remain in charge.
The far-left We Can party is pushing to enter into a coalition, but the Socialists have said they would prefer to govern as a minority.
