Automakers urge California, US to restart mileage talks

 
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/6/2019 6:56 PM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Major automobile manufacturers are urging the Trump administration and California restart negotiations over vehicle mileage standards to prevent a legal battle.

The companies sent letters Thursday to President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom saying a failure to reach agreement on a single national standard would create instability in the auto market.

Seventeen companies including Honda, Ford and Mercedes-Benz signed on.

The administration wants to roll back tougher mileage standards set to take effect by 2025 and is threatening California's long-held ability to set its own standards. The state received a waiver in the 1970s to set its own standards due to oppressing smog and has maintained tight regulations as a means to fight climate change.

The Trump administration formally broke off talks with California in February.

