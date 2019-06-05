Ankle injury forces Neymar out of Brazil's friendly match

Brazil's Neymar (10) fights for the ball with Qatar's Assim Madibo during a friendly soccer match at the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Brazil and Qatar are preparing for the Copa America which runs from June 14 until July 7 in Brazil. Associated Press

Brazil's Neymar walks off the pitch after being fouled during a friendly soccer match against Qatar at the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Brazil and Qatar are preparing for the Copa America which runs from June 14 until July 7 in Brazil. Associated Press

Brazil's Neymar sings the national anthem prior a friendly soccer match against Qatar at the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Brazil and Qatar are preparing for the Copa America which runs from June 14 until July 7 in Brazil. Associated Press

Brazil's Neymar lies on the pitch after being fouled during a friendly soccer match against Qatar at the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Brazil and Qatar are preparing for the Copa America which runs from June 14 until July 7 in Brazil. Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil -- Brazil striker Neymar has left a friendly match against Qatar in tears after twisting an ankle during a hard tackle in the first minutes of the match.

Neymar left the field on his own Wednesday night and was replaced by Everton after Richarlison gave Brazil its first goal at 22 minutes. Gabriel Jesus added a second goal to give Brazil a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Neymar recently recovered from a right-foot injury, which also affected his World Cup performance in Russia. Brazil's soccer confederation says its doctor determined that Neymar twisted an ankle.

The friendly marks the first major public appearance for Neymar since a woman accused him of rape Friday at a Paris hotel on May 15.

Neymar denies any wrongdoing.