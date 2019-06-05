 
Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to increase worker pay

 
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/5/2019 11:28 AM
NEW YORK -- Bernie Sanders is lambasting Walmart's board including its CEO for paying its workers what he describes as "starvation wages" and introduced a shareholder proposal that calls for hourly associates to have a seat on the company's board.

In a three minute address, the Vermont senator and 2020 Democratic presidential contender called for Walmart to pay at least $15 per hour for its hourly workers during the business part of the company's annual shareholders' meeting held in Rogers, Arkansas.

The board also faced a shareholder proposal to strengthen its sexual harassment procedures. With Walmart's founder's descendants owning about 50 percent of its voting stock, the proposals don't have any chance of passing. Still, it's the latest pressure that Walmart and other corporations face to improve working conditions.

