Browns RB Johnson still desires trade, where he's 'wanted'

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns running back Duke Johnson says he still wants to be traded.

Johnson, who demanded to be dealt in the offseason after Cleveland signed free agent Kareem Hunt, said Tuesday he only wants to be "somewhere I'm wanted."

The 25-year-old asked for a trade when he learned the Browns had been shopping him around after signing Hunt, who won't be eligible to play until serving an eight-game NFL suspension.

Johnson skipped the team's voluntary offseason programs in protest, but he's reported for the Browns' three-day mandatory minicamp. He said while his feelings have not changed, he intends to act professionally while on the roster.

Johnson said he showed loyalty by signing a contract extension last year after enduring 1-15 and 0-16 seasons, but the team hasn't treated him the same way.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't defend Johnson, saying "you're either on the train or you're not."

