The Latest: Czech teen Vondrousova into French quarterfinals

hello

Spain's Garbine Muguruza clenches her fist after scoring a point against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2019. Associated Press

A person in the stands holds a large tennis ball as Sloane Stephens of the U.S. eyes the ball as she plays a shot against Slovenia's Polona Hercog during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2019. Associated Press

Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova serves against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Associated Press

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic celebrates winning her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in two sets 6-2, 6-0, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Associated Press

PARIS -- The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova has reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal without dropping a set.

The 19-year-old Vondrousova beat 12th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-0 in just 59 minutes.

The only two games that Vondrousova lost came immediately after she took a medical timeout to receive treatment for an apparent cut on a finger of her left hand - her playing hand - while leading 3-0 in the first. She appeared to pick up the cut when Vondrousova slipped and fell to the clay in the previous game.

Vondrousova tells the crowd, "I think I played my best tennis today."

With the temperature rising to nearly 85 Fahrenheit (29 Celsius), both players put towels containing ice packs around their necks during the changeovers.

Vondrousova improved to 25-5 since exiting the Australian Open in the second round - a stretch that includes finals in Budapest and Istanbul.

For a spot in the semifinals, Vondrousova will face either 31st-seeded Petra Martic or Kaia Kanepi.

9 a.m.

Only three of the 16 women still in the French Open field have won a Grand Slam tournament - and two of them play each other in the fourth round.

The most intriguing matchup at Roland Garros on Sunday might just be 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens against two-time major champ GarbiÃ±e Muguruza, which is scheduled to wrap up the schedule at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Muguruza's first Slam title came in Paris in 2016, while Stephens was the runner-up a year ago against Simona Halep, who is on the other side of the draw.

In men's action on Day 8, Rafael Nadal faces 78th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero, and Roger Federer meets 68th-ranked Leonardo Mayer.

Neither Londero nor Mayer, both from Argentina, ever has played in the round of 16 at the French Open. Indeed, Londero is making his Grand Slam debut.

