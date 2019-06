The Latest: Larson wins 1st stage of NASCAR race at Pocono

hello

William Byron pits during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Long Pond, Pa. Associated Press

Kyle Busch enters Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Long Pond, Pa. Associated Press

William Byron (24) enters Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Long Pond, Pa. Associated Press

LONG POND, Pa. -- The Latest on the NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway (all times local):

___

3 p.m.

Kyle Larson has won the first stage of the NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway. It's his second stage win of the season and first since Atlanta in the second race of the season.

Pole sitter William Byron was second and Brad Keselowski was third.

Austin Dillon was knocked out of the race after contact with Paul Menard sent his car into the wall.

___

2 p.m.

William Byron will lead the field to green for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

Bryon won his second straight pole in the No. 24 Chevrolet, following up his first-place start last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Byron opened the season with a pole in the Daytona 500 but has yet to win a Cup race in 49 career starts.

Kyle Busch joins Byron in the front row in the No. 18 Toyota. Clint Bowyer starts third, followed by Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski.

Martin Truex Jr. won last week's Coca-Cola 600 and he won this race at Pocono a year ago.

__

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports