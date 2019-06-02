Odorizzi goes 6 scoreless, Twins hang on to beat Rays 9-7

Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco, right, and teammate Mitch Garver celebrate after scoring against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 2, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Daniel Robertson throws to first base after forcing out Minnesota Twins Mitch Garner during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 2, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 2, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton slides past home to score in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 2, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 2, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Jake Odorizzi pitched six scoreless innings to lower his AL-best ERA to 1.96, and the Minnesota Twins held off the Tampa Bay Rays for a 9-7 victory Sunday.

Odorizzi (8-2) gave up three hits and struck out nine in winning his eighth straight decision. The right-hander, who departed with a 7-0 lead, has not allowed a run in six of his last seven starts.

Minnesota rebounded from a 14-3 loss Thursday night to take the final three games of the series, running baseball's best record to 40-18.

The Rays used a five-run seventh to get within two.

Kevin Kiermaier had a run-scoring infield hit and Austin Meadows drove in a pair with a single off Matt Magill.

Brandon Lowe picked up another a run-scoring infield single against Ryne Harper, with a second run scoring on second baseman Jonathan Schoop's throwing error.

Blake Parker replaced Harper, who faced one batter, and struck out Willy Adames looking on a 3-2 pitch with two runners on.

After Schoop hit a two-run homer in the eighth, Christian Arroyo had a two-run shot during the bottom half off Parker to make it 9-7.

Taylor Rogers struck out the side for his fifth save.

C.J. Cron had a three-run double during a four-run fifth off Ryan Yarbrough (4-2), helping the Twins open a 7-0 lead.

Minnesota extended its franchise single-season record of scoring three-or-more runs to 26 consecutive games.

Yarbrough gave up seven runs and 10 hits over seven innings as Tampa Bay used a traditional starter for the second consecutive game instead of an opener due in part to a taxed bullpen.

GETTING CLOSE

Twins: DH Nelson Cruz (strained left wrist) went 1 for 3 in his second game with Class A Fort Myers and could be back Tuesday.

Rays: OFs Tommy Pham (right calf cramp) and Avisail Garcia (hamstring) were both out of the lineup for the third straight game but will likely start Tuesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: C Mitch Garver (high left ankle strain) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and had an RBI single

Rays: INF Yandy Diaz (bruised left hand) returned from the 10-day IL. ... Reliever Jose Alvarado went on the family emergency leave list.

UP NEXT

Twins: LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0), coming off six scoreless innings in his major league debut Tuesday against Milwaukee, goes against Indians RHP Shane Bieber (4-2) Tuesday night.

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (3-4) and Detroit LHP Ryan Carpenter (0-2) are Tuesday night's scheduled starters.

