Giolito dominant again, White Sox top Indians 2-0

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Chicago, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Lucas Giolito tossed five-hit ball into the eighth inning to earn his sixth straight win and Tim Anderson homered, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Giolito (8-1) struck out nine and walked none while extending his scoreless streak to 14 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander went 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA in six May starts.

Aaron Bummer got two outs in the eighth and Alex ColomÃ© finished for his 12th save in 12 chances.

Anderson led off the fourth with a drive to left-center for his ninth homer. He also doubled in Yolmer SÃ¡nchez with two out in the eighth, helping Chicago close out a 6-1 homestand.

Francisco Lindor had three of Cleveland's six hits. He led off the ninth with a double to left, but ColomÃ© retired the next three batters.