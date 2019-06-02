 
White Sox

Giolito dominant again, White Sox top Indians 2-0

 
By JOHN JACKSON
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/2/2019 3:57 PM
hello
                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 2, 2019.

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Associated Press

  • Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Chicago, Sunday, June 2, 2019.

    Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Chicago, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Associated Press

  • Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 2, 2019.

    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Lucas Giolito tossed five-hit ball into the eighth inning to earn his sixth straight win and Tim Anderson homered, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Giolito (8-1) struck out nine and walked none while extending his scoreless streak to 14 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander went 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA in six May starts.

Aaron Bummer got two outs in the eighth and Alex ColomÃ© finished for his 12th save in 12 chances.

Anderson led off the fourth with a drive to left-center for his ninth homer. He also doubled in Yolmer SÃ¡nchez with two out in the eighth, helping Chicago close out a 6-1 homestand.

Francisco Lindor had three of Cleveland's six hits. He led off the ninth with a double to left, but ColomÃ© retired the next three batters.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 